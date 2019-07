NYS Thruway Authority workers escaped injury after their work vehicle was hit by a tractor trailer Wednesday morning.

The two thruway maintenance employees were not in the vehicle at the time of the accident, and were not injured. However, the momentum of the tractor trailer forced the truck off the thruway in Westfield.

The driver of the tractor trailer was taken to the hospital with a head injury. There's no official word on what caused the accident.