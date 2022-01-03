These Western New York municipalities opted out of retail marijuana

The deadline to opt out was Dec. 31.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Friday was the last day of 2021 — and the last day for New York municipalities to opt out of adult-use marijuana dispensaries and consumption sites.

New York state legalized adult-use marijuana earlier in 2021 with the Marijuana Regulation & Taxation Act, which allowed municipalities to opt out of dispensaries and consumption sites in their jurisdiction.

The deadline to opt out was Dec. 31. Municipalities that didn't opt out were automatically opted in. Opting out still allows municipal boards to change their minds down the road; failure to opt out doesn’t guarantee that either retail opportunity will enter the municipality.