Terry & Kim Pegula sell their Buffalo waterfront home

The Pegulas, sold their three-bedroom, 2,622-square-foot townhome on the ninth floor of the Pasquale condo tower in Waterfront Village
FILE - In this April 13, 2013, file photo, Buffalo Sabres' owner Terry Pegula and his wife, Kim Pegula, pose for cameras during groundbreaking ceremonies at First Niagara Center in Buffalo, N.Y. The Pegulas took a step closer to buying the Buffalo Bills after their NFL-record $1.4 billion purchase agreement was unanimously approved by the league's finance committee Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2014. (AP Photo/Gary Wiepert, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Terry and Kim Pegula, owners of the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres, sold their Buffalo waterfront townhome for $1.15 million.

The Pegulas, through their East Property Management LLC affiliate, sold their three-bedroom, 2,622-square-foot townhome on the ninth floor of the Pasquale condo tower in Waterfront Village to Guilio Santarosa, according to documents filed Nov. 4 in the Erie County Clerk’s office

The Pegulas bought the condo in January 2017 and, in May 2018, bought the East Aurora estate of the late Richard Garman for $2.5 million.  You can read the full story on Buffalo Business First's website

