Terry & Kim Pegula sell their Buffalo waterfront home

The Pegulas, sold their three-bedroom, 2,622-square-foot townhome on the ninth floor of the Pasquale condo tower in Waterfront Village

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Terry and Kim Pegula, owners of the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres, sold their Buffalo waterfront townhome for $1.15 million.

The Pegulas, through their East Property Management LLC affiliate, sold their three-bedroom, 2,622-square-foot townhome on the ninth floor of the Pasquale condo tower in Waterfront Village to Guilio Santarosa, according to documents filed Nov. 4 in the Erie County Clerk’s office