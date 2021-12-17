Terry & Kim Pegula sell their Buffalo waterfront home

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Terry and Kim Pegula, owners of the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres, sold their Buffalo waterfront townhome for $1.15 million.
The Pegulas, through their East Property Management LLC affiliate, sold their three-bedroom, 2,622-square-foot townhome on the ninth floor of the Pasquale condo tower in Waterfront Village to Guilio Santarosa, according to documents filed Nov. 4 in the Erie County Clerk’s office
The Pegulas bought the condo in January 2017 and, in May 2018, bought the East Aurora estate of the late Richard Garman for $2.5 million. You can read the full story on Buffalo Business First's website.