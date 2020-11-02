BUFFALO, N.Y. — The annual Taste of Buffalo is months away, but right now local artists can submit their designs to capture its essence in art by entering the 2020 poster art contest. Anyone 13 years old or older can enter the contest.

Tops Friendly Markets is looking for art that conveys the feel and flavor of the summertime food festival.

A winner will be chosen from two age categories. The first is for kids between 13-17 years old, and the second is for anyone 18 years old and older. The winner of each category will be awarded $500, then a grand prize winner will be selected from the two finalists.

The grand prize winner will win an additional $500 and their artwork will become the official 2020 Taste of Buffalo poster. The winning artwork may be used in some of the other marketing materials for the Taste of Buffalo too.

Submissions will be accepted until April 3, and the winners will be announced around April 8.

Click here to view the complete list of rules and design guidelines.

