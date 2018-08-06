AMHERST, N.Y.-- ​Sweet Home High School, Willow Ridge & Heritage Heights Elementary were in LOCKOUT mode while police dealt with an incident nearby Friday afternoon.

The Sweet Home School district were advised to release students at normal time.

District has been advised by Amherst Police that we have permission to release at the High School, Willow Ridge and Heritage Heights at normal time. Local and state police stationed throughout the area and a marked car at each building. Students should be arriving as scheduled. — Sweet Home Schools (@SweetHomeCSD) June 8, 2018

Amherst Police have not provided any details on the incident at this time. The school district's website says the lockout was issued due a report of an armed man spotted on Commerce Drive.

Commerce Drive is closed at Sweet Home.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more.

