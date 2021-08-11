Strong storms cause power outages across Western New York

More than 3,000 National Grid and NYSEG customers were without power Wednesday morning as heavy rain and high winds moved through Western New York.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New Yorkers had to deal with power outages in addition to heavy rain and high winds Wednesday morning.

As of 7:15 a.m., roughly 3,300 National Grid customers were without power. More than 600 of those outages were in Chautauqua County, and close to 1,400 were in Erie County.

Some of the outages were reported in West Seneca, Angola, Sherman, Fredonia, and Ripley.

According to National Grid's website, Chautauqua County customers have an estimated restoration time of 9:15 a.m. and Erie County customers have an estimated restoration time of 10:30 a.m.