State's Cannabinoid Hemp Program now accepting applications

NYS Department of Health accepting applications from processors, retailers and distributors.

ALBANY, N.Y. — The application process is now open for businesses looking to operate a cannabinoid related operation in New York State.

The state's health department is looking to hear from processors, retailers and distributors. Governor Cuomo signed legislation last year allowing for the department to create a Cannabinoid Hemp Program.

"Opening the application process for businesses looking to be part of the growing hemp industry in New York State is a critical step in the process of expanding our economy and building back better. Licensing gives processors, distributors and retailers the ability to help ensure the hemp industry's long-term viability," Governor Cuomo said. "This exciting opportunity to be a part of the state's regulated Cannabinoid Hemp Program is great news for farmers and consumers."

In October, the health department filed proposed regulations to regulate cannabinoid products in New York State. Products currently available for purchase include many CBD products, including tinctures, vaporizations, oils, topicals, pills, capsules and food or beverages.