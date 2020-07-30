State Police investigating workplace stabbing

An employee of a Batavia company is charged with attempted murder, accused of stabbing a fellow employee Wednesday afternoon.
State Police were called to a company on South Main Street in Elba around 1:30 p.m.
They say Collen Nelson, 49, of Alabama allegedly came up behind another worker and started stabbing them with a large knife. The 59-year-old victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Nelson is also charged with assault and weapons possession. She was arraigned in the City of Batavia Court and taken to the Genesee County Jail.