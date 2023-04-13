State of the County speech for Erie County lays out big ticket ideas, plans

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz put out a number of programs and purchase plans as part of his State of the County speech Thursday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, who is running for re-election this year against Republican challenger Chrissy Casilio, put out a number of programs and purchase plans as part of his State of the County speech at the Erie County Library.

As Channel 2's Michael Wooten reported Wednesday, that includes more than $3 million for a new county-operated Emergency Medical Services ambulance program. It will initially start in the Southtowns but could expand around the entire county.

Even though there are professional ambulance-paramedic services like AMR, Twin Cities, and Mercy Flight in the area, this program would be primarily be aimed at more rural areas with low staffing issues for their current volunteer fire departments, which operate ambulances.

Poloncarz also spoke of additions to the Erie County Public Works snow-fighting fleet with two new snowblowers, and more high lifts for heavier snow. He also said the county will purchase new tracked vehicles for the parks department and for use by the Erie County Sheriff's Office.

Poloncarz also mentioned more county funding for road projects, health programs, and affordable housing.

But the big ticket item eventually could be a new county jail facility for the sheriff's office. This could combine the existing 100-plus-year-old Holding Center in Buffalo and the newer Alden Correctional Facility.

Initially, the county will provide $2.5 million for the siting, planning, and design of a new jail, which some say is sorely needed for security and safety of inmates. The Buffalo News says costs estimates could run from $100 million to 200 million.

2 On Your Side asked Poloncarz about the costs for the county with $250 million earmarked for a new Bills Stadium, along with the jail and other initiatives, even as Poloncarz maintains Erie County has the lowest tax rate in Western New York.

"So at the time I came in to office, we had over $400 million dollars in debt. We've reduced that by $158 million, in some ways knowing we were going to have these big ticket projects," Poloncarz said.

"When it comes to the jail, we're putting $2.5 million of last year's surplus to begin the process. That would not be enough, we know, to cover the cost of constructing a new jail. But we will seek assistance from state and federal resources, and there are grants from the state and federal government to assist in jail construction."

Republican Erie County Legislator Chris Greene, who represents Amherst and Clarence, says he is most concerned about having an adequate road repair and construction program for the county.