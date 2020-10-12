Olean General canceled a construction project, but now must spend $1M to reverse what it started

Hospital officials said the project wasn’t feasible in the current environment.

OLEAN, N.Y. — Call it a case of a hospital having to spend money to avoid losing more later. Olean General Hospital’s decision to cancel a construction project and convert a hospital unit for a new use will end up costing more than $1 million.

At the start of the Covid-19 crisis this spring, Olean General paused plans to create a specialty emergency psychiatric unit for older adults. The hospital later opted to cancel the $2.2 million geropsychiatric project entirely.

Hospital officials said the project wasn’t feasible in the current environment. Though there has been a need for emergency crisis stabilization and intensive treatment, the average patient for this type of program is general 80 and coming from a nursing home, the exact type of patient who is at higher risk of contracting Covid-19.