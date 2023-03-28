A major manufacturing company is looking to the future with plans to invest $450 million into a Chautauqua County plant

The manufacturing company plans to invest $450 million over the five years.

BUSTI, N.Y. — In the Southern Tier, a major manufacturing company is looking to the future with its large-scale plant in Chautauqua County. 2 On Your Side learned more about the project plans for the Cummins truck engine company.

The Cummins truck engine production plant in the town of Busti has been seen as an economic crown jewel for Chautauqua County. That is why company officials asked for help from the county to try to make sure the plant stays economically viable. That is especially the case with discussions of renovations at the 50-year-old plant as they try to get truck engines to go to zero emissions.

A Cummins company representative addressed the Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency Tuesday about the future plans for the company, speaking about a sizable investment in the plant which employs just under 1400 people.

"We're anticipating over the next five years to invest hopefully $451 million in that facility."

That representative says the plant fits in their plans to go green for fuel sources for truck engines shifting from dirty diesel to natural gas or hydrogen.

"We're investing across our footprint to support our Destination Zero strategy. Destination Zero is where we're trying to get to zero greenhouse gas reductions by 2050. The next-generation engine portfolio is where our investment is and our Jamestown engine plant is a critical piece of that strategy."

So to help with electrical and other production line upgrades at the plant, the Chautauqua County IDA agreed on a company request for $3 million in a sales tax exemption which they feel is worth it. Chautauqua County Executive P. J. Wendel told us, "Cummins Engines has been a generational employer here in Chautauqua County. So I feel again this is an investment in the future of not only their engine plant but also in Chautauqua County's. So again we're really excited. $3 million - there might be questions with that but the business climate sometimes warrants that."