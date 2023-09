A 27-year-old man died from his injuries at the scene.

PANAMA, N.Y. — A 27-year-old man is dead following a crash in Chautauqua County on Monday.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived at that scene of a rollover crash on Goshen Road in Panama around 11:30 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they discovered that he had died from his injuries.