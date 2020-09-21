Some road closures expected throughout WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Construction crews will be a normal sight moving forward in some WNY locations, and roads will be closed from Niagara County to Chautauqua County.
In Niagara County, two bridge projects will be starting this week in the Town of Hartland. Because of the projects, Orangeport Road between Ridge Road and Wheeler Road will be closed to everybody except local traffic. The roads are expected to be closed like that until October 30.
In Chautauqua County Route 83 will be closed at NY Route 60 in the town of Pomfret for some rehabilitation work. Route 83 will be open to local traffic only. People traveling east on 83 will be detoured south on NY Route 60 and will be connected back to Route 83 in the town of Villenova. Westbound traffic will be detoured onto NY Route 60 via Bard Road.