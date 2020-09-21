Some road closures expected throughout WNY

Construction is taking place in a few spots that will impact traffic flows.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Construction crews will be a normal sight moving forward in some WNY locations, and roads will be closed from Niagara County to Chautauqua County.

In Niagara County, two bridge projects will be starting this week in the Town of Hartland. Because of the projects, Orangeport Road between Ridge Road and Wheeler Road will be closed to everybody except local traffic. The roads are expected to be closed like that until October 30.