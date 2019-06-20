BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Clarence Center soccer trainer is facing charges, accused of exchanging naked photos with minors.

Shelby Garigen, 41, is charged with receipt of child pornography and access with intent to view child pornography.

Investigators say a parent contacted an assistant district attorney in Monroe County and told officials that Garigen allegedly had inappropriate chats via Snapchat with his 17-year-old son. Garigen had served as the athletic trainer for the victim's soccer team up until one month prior to the complaint.

The Monroe County District Attorney's office contacted the FBI to investigate.

According to the complaint, Garigen and the victim communicated via Snapchat from November 2018 to February 2019. The conversation turned sexual about a week or two later with Garigen allegedly sending the victim a picture of her breasts. Garigen allegedly asked the victim to send her a naked picture.

Investigators say Garigen sent the victim seven or eight nude photos of herself and had asked the victim to send naked pictures about eight or nine times.

If convicted, Garigen faces a minimum of five years in prison or a maximum of 30 years and a $250,000 fine.