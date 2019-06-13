BATAVIA, N.Y. — The superintendent of the Batavia Central School District has a decision to make after a judge left it to him to determine whether to allow a student, expelled prior to the start of the school year, to attend a graduation ceremony with his classmates.

In early August, Antwan Odom was involved in a fight with a teammate on the Batavia High School Football team, Ray Leach, an all-state running back who lives a few doors away from him on Ross Street.

Odom ended up being charged with assault, for allegedly stabbing Leach in the hand, - an action he claims was in self-defense.

When the school year began, Odom was barred from attending Batavia High School for his senior year, because of a court issued order of protection barring him from being near Leach.

With the assistance of a district provided tutor, however, Odom has since completed outside schooling and is on track to graduate with the rest of his class in ten days according to a report in the Batavia Daily News.

The paper also reports that on Wednesday, Odom’s Buffalo-based attorney Frank Housh asked the judge in the case to amend the order of protection to at least allow Odom to attend the graduation ceremony.

While the judge expressed a willingness to do so, he said the decision whether to allow Odom to then take part in commencement exercises, would be have to be made by the superintendent of schools.

Genesee County District Attorney Lawrence Friedman reportedly told the judge that he had been in contact with the school district lawyer, who told him Superintendent of Schools Christopher Dailey has reservations about allowing this, because he was concerned that the families of Odom and Leach might clash with each other and cause a scene.

2 On Your Side attempted to contact Dailey, regarding whether he had any concerns, what they might be, and to seek his comments about what he may do and what factors he will weigh in making his decision.

However, as of early Thursday evening, Dailey had yet to respond to both e-mail and phone messages which we sent to him earlier in the day.