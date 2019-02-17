CONEWANGO, N.Y. — Seven people face drug charges after the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at home Friday.

Police say they found more than a half ounce of crystal methamphetamine packaged in several small containers, along with scales and packaging materials.

The task force said the drugs were intended for sale. They also recovered a small amount of marijuana.

Investigators arrested the following people:

Robert G. Clark, 33

Jaime M. Camacho, Jr., 58

Bonnie S. Slater, 58

Charlotte A. Schuver, 31

Austin W. Slater, 33

Layna R. Jimerson, 29

Alex C. Hayes, 27

All were charged with felony criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal use of drug paraphernalia, except for Hayes, whose charges were misdemeanor counts of the same crimes.

All seven were arraigned in New Albion court and are being held at the Cattaraugus County Jail.

The Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force is made up of members of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office, New York State Police, Salamanca Police Department, Village of Franklinville Police, and Gowanda Police Department.