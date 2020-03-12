Seneca Niagara to hold virtual tree lighting

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Now that the holiday season is in full-swing, Seneca Niagara Resort &Casino is getting in on the spirit by holding a virtual tree lighting on Thursday.
The event, which will be live-streamed here, will begin at 5:30 p.m. The tree lighting, which normally attracts guests from across WNY, has gone virtual this year to stop the spread of COVID-19.
"Just like everything else, the holidays are a bit different this year," said Kevin Nephew, President & CEO, Seneca Gaming Corporation. "Even though we can't celebrate this wonderful community tradition in person this year, we want to share the spirit of the season with our friends, guests, team members and neighbors in a special way."
Seneca Niagara also said that Western New York signer Frankie Scinta will share a holiday message and perform a few songs on the live stream. For more information about the event, click here.