Seneca Niagara to hold virtual tree lighting

The event will be live-streamed on the resort's website so everybody can enjoy it while remaining socially distant

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Now that the holiday season is in full-swing, Seneca Niagara Resort &Casino is getting in on the spirit by holding a virtual tree lighting on Thursday.

The event, which will be live-streamed here, will begin at 5:30 p.m. The tree lighting, which normally attracts guests from across WNY, has gone virtual this year to stop the spread of COVID-19.

"Just like everything else, the holidays are a bit different this year," said Kevin Nephew, President & CEO, Seneca Gaming Corporation. "Even though we can't celebrate this wonderful community tradition in person this year, we want to share the spirit of the season with our friends, guests, team members and neighbors in a special way."

While we may be celebrating a little differently this year, @SenecaCasinos is still lighting up the holiday season with a VIRTUAL Tree Lighting Ceremony on Dec 3 starting at 5:30 PM. To view the Virtual Tree Lighting from home, please visithttps://t.co/1U7UhBHa8M pic.twitter.com/Se7hDby4ab — Seneca Niagara (@SenecaCasinos) November 27, 2020