NEW YORK — U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer is pushing his legislation aimed at slowing down the opioid epidemic here in New York state.

Schumer's "Fentanyl Sanctions Act" has already passed in the Senate, but still needs to pass in the House.

The bill would put aside $450 million to help New York try to stop fentanyl manufacturers in China from ever getting the chemical onto U.S. soil through a number of sanctions.

"They make lots of different kinds of chemcials, not just fentanyl. They will not be allowed to sell a single chemical in the United States. Second, even tougher, no financial institution that deals with any American financial institution can deal with these companies," said Senator Schumer at a press conference in Baldwin, NY.

Schumer says he believes there is a decent chance the bill passes in the house after passing in the Senate last week.