SALAMANCA, N.Y. — Salamanca Police need your help finding a missing 7-year-old.

In a Facebook post, officers say Benjamin Stahlman was last seen around 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon near Edna's Grab and Go.

He was wearing a white tank top and black shorts and riding a black and yellow 'Swagtron E-bike" from Hometown Rent to Own.

Police believe because Benjamin had an e-bike, he could be as far as 30 miles away.

If you've seen Benjamin you're asked to call Salamanca PD at 716-945-2330.