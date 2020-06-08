Rochester man charged with selling deadly drugs to residents in Orleans County

ALBION, N.Y. — Orleans County Sheriff’s Office says a Rochester man has been accused of selling deadly drugs to residents in the county.
Authorities say Kashbi C. Sanders, 28, was selling a lethal combination of heroin and fentanyl. The investigation into the tracking down who sold the deadly drugs began after a November 2019 fatal overdose.
Sanders has been charged with two counts of third degree criminal sale of a controlled substance. He was arraigned in Orleans County Court but was released on his own recognizance due to the New York State bail reform laws.
He is currently being held in the Monroe County Jail on numerous felony weapon charges, along with a first degree robbery charge and second degree assault from an incident that happened in April 2020.