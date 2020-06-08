Rochester man charged with selling deadly drugs to residents in Orleans County

Kashbi Sanders accused of selling drugs after an investigation got underway following a fatal overdose last November.

ALBION, N.Y. — Orleans County Sheriff’s Office says a Rochester man has been accused of selling deadly drugs to residents in the county.

Authorities say Kashbi C. Sanders, 28, was selling a lethal combination of heroin and fentanyl. The investigation into the tracking down who sold the deadly drugs began after a November 2019 fatal overdose.

Sanders has been charged with two counts of third degree criminal sale of a controlled substance. He was arraigned in Orleans County Court but was released on his own recognizance due to the New York State bail reform laws.