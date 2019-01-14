BUFFALO, N.Y. — Registration opened Monday for The Ride For Roswell, a fundraiser for Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center that added more start times in response to growing demand.

In the past, participants choosing the 20 and 30-mile routes had two start times. For this year's June 22 event, they can choose among start times at 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11 a.m.

Another change: More riders from different races can leave the start line at the same time, making it easier for families and team members who want to start the event together.

People are encouraged to visit the event website for more information or to register.