BUFFALO, N.Y. — We are expected to learn more about one of the most iconic buildings on Elmwood Avenue on Thursday night.

The Richardson Complex is set to unveil the next chapter of the Richardson Olmsted Campus Redevelopment.

This phase of the project focuses on two of the remaining 10 vacant buildings.

Developers plan on turning the buildings on Forest Avenue into things such as a retirement community where senior citizens and an artists' community.

Planners will also provide updates on access and mobility initiatives that build off the master plan.

The public information session runs from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Buffalo State.

