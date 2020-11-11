Regal Cinemas temporarily suspending operations in New York State

The announcement was made in an email to Regal Crown Club members Wednesday afternoon.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Regal Cinemas announced Wednesday that it is temporarily suspending operations at movie theaters in New York State and California.

The announcement was made in an email to Regal Crown Club members Wednesday afternoon, saying operations will be suspended until the "public health and operational environment allows for the resumption of a full release slate."

Regal says it will continue to monitor the situation in coordination with guidance from public health officials.