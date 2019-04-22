BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Rath Building located on Franklin St. downtown will be closed to the public until further notice due to a water line break.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz made the announcement on Twitter Monday morning saying that a, "water line servicing the main heating and cooling units on the 5th Floor in the Rath Building broke and flooded various floors, the stairs, and the elevator shafts."

Poloncarz says anyone who works at the Rath Building should not report to work.

