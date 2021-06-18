Previously convicted bank robber heading back to prison for escape, two more robberies

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man, already convicted and serving time for one bank robbery, will serve more time behind bars after being found guilty of additional crimes.

The US Attorney's office says Licata escaped from the US Penitentiary Coleman II in Sumterville, Florida in January 2020 and then four days later he held up the M&T Bank on Grant St. in Buffalo, threatening the teller if the teller did not give him cash. Later that same day, the US Attorney's office says he robbed the Speedway Gas station on Elmwood Ave.