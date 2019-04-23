BUFFALO, N.Y. — One week from now, you may see volunteers selling newspapers along major roadways and areas in Western New York.

It's all part of the 37th annual Buffalo News Kids Day fundraiser.

The special edition newspapers have raised nearly $5 million over the years for Oishei Children's Hospital, Cradle Beach Camp and other local children's charities.

"In the spirit of maintaining the great success of Kids Day, I'm calling on all Buffalo residents to stop when they see any of the hundreds of Kids Day volunteers and buy the $1 Kids Day edition of the Buffalo News," Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said.

Kids Day papers will be on sale next Tuesday, and volunteers are expected to be at major intersections.

