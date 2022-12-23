Power outages reported across Western New York

Thousands of customers were without power across the region early Friday as snow and high winds blasted through the area.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Thousands of power outages started popping up Friday morning after high winds and heavy snow moved into Western New York.

More than 3,000 National Grid customers were in the dark in Chautauqua, 150 in Cattaraugus, 12,000+ in Erie, 500 in Orleans, 100 in Genesee, and almost 200 in Niagara counties as of 10:00 a.m.

More than 11,000 NYSEG customers in Erie County, 900 in Niagara County and fewer than 20 combined in both Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties were without power as of 10:00 a.m.

Outage numbers are expected to grow throughout the day.

