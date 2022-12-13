Potential lake-effect snow this weekend could impact the Bills game

But like many lake effect storms, this one will not be the same as the last and there are still several unknown variables that could greatly change the outcome.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Just as the snow from last month's historic lake effect event melts away, Western New York could be gearing up for another round of lake snow showers a month later.

The quiet start to the week before the holidays will fade by Thursday and Friday as the next wintry weather system moves in, bringing the potential for rain, snow, and even sleet on both days. And once that system moves out Friday night, it could pave the way for lake-effect snow showers over the weekend.

Since Sunday evening, Storm Team 2 has been monitoring the potential for a lake effect setup that could begin as early as Saturday and last through early next week. This is because of long-range computer model data that has been showcasing a generally favorable wind direction over Lake Erie paired with cold air temperatures and water temperatures in the lake over 40 degrees.

We're keeping the quiet and cold conditions but should add a little more sunshine for tomorrow. Then things ramp up heading into the weekend with the next weather system bringing a wintry mix before a potentially snowy weekend. #StormTeam2 @WGRZ #nywx pic.twitter.com/fY6lDNa5D4 — Elyse Smith (@ElyseSmithWX) December 12, 2022

Still, that's about it as of now. The exact timing, placement, and potential snowfall from these lake effect bands are still too early to call. Though, there is a general consensus that once this event begins, the heaviest snow showers will stay south of Buffalo, potentially even the Southtowns, and mainly across the Southern Tier. The snowiest period for the lake effect looks to be later Saturday into Sunday.

Snow is very possible for the Bills game though Saturday night at Highmark Stadium. Unlike this last lake effect event though, we're not expecting 5 to 6 feet of snow to fall or be on the ground by kickoff Saturday night. While there could be snow accumulations and snow falling during the game, it doesn't look to be enough to cause implications to the schedule or game location.