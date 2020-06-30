Pet comfort area expanded at Thruway Welcome Center on Grand Island

Improvements include increased space to allow for separation of large and smaller sized pets.

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — More comfort for your pet is now available at the newly expanded Pet Comfort Area at the Western New York Welcome Center on Grand Island.

The collaborative effort between the NYS Thruway Authority and Town of Grand Island nearly doubles the current size of the dog park, allowing for separate areas for large and smaller sized pets.

"I would like to thank Governor Cuomo, Executive Director Matthew Driscoll and Division Director Matt Latko for their assistance in making this dog park expansion project a reality. It's a great facility overall that not only serves the many travelers across this great state, but the people of Grand Island as well. We are happy and proud to be a part of this tremendous project," said Grand Island Town Supervisor John Whitney.

The almost 5,600 foot expansion includes new fencing, a gated entrance and separation gates. It also includes two park benches, landscape boulders, a fire hydrant and a dog waste station. The town bought and supplied all the materials, and the Thruway Authority handled all of the construction and installation.