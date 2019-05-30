BUFFALO, N.Y. — Clients of People Inc. may have had their personal information exposed in a data breach.

The agency told 2 On Your Side Thursday that someone got into an employee's email account earlier this year that included names, social security numbers and other info for current and former clients.

The agency has told the FBI and they are sending letters to everyone who might be affected and offering them free identity theft protection.

You can find out more by calling them at 855-579-36-69.