Pelagic Odysseus returns to WNY after helping find Titan wreckage

"We want to see it intact, we want to get there we want to rescue. It was a pure rescue operation and you can just imagine the emotion of just getting to the bottom and unfortunately finding what we found. So for the entire team, it was extremely emotional but at the same time, we are very much professionals. This is what we're trained for and being able to turn that off, stay focused. It's really a testament to the team," Jeff Mahoney, director of information and media resources, pelagic said.