Pelagic Odysseus returns to WNY after helping find Titan wreckage

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Pelagic's Odysseus is back home tonight after it's critical work in the North Atlantic as part of the rescue and then recovery efforts of the Titan submersible.
2 On Your Side was the only camera at Pelagic Monday morning as crews unloaded the Odysseus off the truck that brought it back to East Aurora from St. John's Newfoundland in Canada.
The crew is now wrapping up this project cleaning and storing equipment until the next call.
We spoke to the director of information and media resources today about the emotions involved when the Odysseus found the submersible debris.
"We want to see it intact, we want to get there we want to rescue. It was a pure rescue operation and you can just imagine the emotion of just getting to the bottom and unfortunately finding what we found. So for the entire team, it was extremely emotional but at the same time, we are very much professionals. This is what we're trained for and being able to turn that off, stay focused. It's really a testament to the team," Jeff Mahoney, director of information and media resources, pelagic said.
Pelagic will be releasing an official timeline detailing their involvement with the Titan submersible search.