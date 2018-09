BUFFALO, N.Y. - A traffic alert for you to be aware of this week.

Starting overnight Monday, the Peace Bridge will be closed to all traffic to support the on-going rehabilitation work on the bridge deck.

The closures will take place from about 2 a.m. to 3 a.m. Monday, October 1 through Thursday, October 4.

The full $100 million project is expected to be complete by the spring.

