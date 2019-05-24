BUFFALO, N.Y. — Every week, 2 On Your Side’s Joshua Robinson takes a closer look at what’s new, unique, and happening across the Western New York food scene in “Out 2 Eat.”

And when it comes to Memorial Day Weekend, there are few foods or food styles more iconic than barbecue.

First and foremost, if you’re looking to barbecue some ribs, brisket, steaks, or anything else yourself this year, there’s a European-styled, full animal butchery you can find right in Buffalo: Moriarty Meats.

Not only do they regularly bring new options from locally sourced farmers right here in Western New York, but they also love educating people on some of the different ways to cook, prepare, and serve their meats.

If you’re looking to load up on your own barbecue projects this weekend, follow their Instagram page @moriartymeats for a little extra inspiration.

But… Let’s say you’re looking to get off the grill yourself, and just enjoy some barbecue spots nearby.

One of those places you could hit up is BW’s Smokin Barrels Barbecue in Blasdell, who touts what they call “the best ribs you’ll ever eat.”

(Feel free to be the judge of that one yourselves…)

But their menu is also loaded with creativity: from their meats to their sandwiches, to their popular hot candy smoked wings.

Follow their Instagram page @bwsbbq to see for yourself.

And if you’re looking for a brand new, take-out barbecue spot that’s locally, family-owned, look no further than the 3-week-old Parker’s Pit location in Middleport.

Their menu features barbecue favorites like pulled pork and ribs, of course, but the owners rave about the popularity of their smoked clams as well.

Their Instagram page @parkerspitllc is the perfect place to check in and see what’s on the menu whenever you want to stop by.

