Police are searching for a missing vulnerable adult with Alzheimer's disease.

Carl Zava, 77, was last seen around 7:30 p.m. June 25 in Holley, Orleans County. Police say he may be headed to Erie County driving a 2001 white Chevrolet Blazer.

Zava is 5 foot 3 inches and weighs approximately 110 pounds. He is a white male with gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt and blue jeans.

If anyone has any information, please contact the Orleans County Sheriff's Office at (585) 589-5527.