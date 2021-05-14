Orleans County man killed after becoming trapped under overturned tractor

GAINES, N.Y. — An Orleans County man was killed when the tractor he was using to pull out a small tree flipped over, trapping him underneath.

The Sheriff's Office said it happened Thursday afternoon on Ridge Road in the Town of Gaines. They say the victim's son found his father pinned and unresponsive shortly after 3 p.m. The son, with help from neighbors, managed to lift the tractor off the man, 72-year-old George Manning, but attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.