TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The ice boom is out, another Bisons season is underway and another sure sign of spring is getting ready to fire up the grill.

Old Man River opened for the season Friday. The locally renowned restaurant, across the street from Niawanda Park, offers up burgers, fries and its famous bunny dog for another year along with a spectacular view of the Niagara River.

"Where else can you go to appreciate 'Rhythms on the River' for our very talented local musicians and artists, while enjoying the scenery of the mighty Niagara River?" asked owner Frank Berrafato.

Berrafato points out that in addition to their traditional menu, they've added several Vegan-friendly food choices, along with Gluten Free options to cater to everyone.