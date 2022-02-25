Old Erie County Hall to be lit in support of Ukraine

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The old Erie County Hall will be lit in blue and gold Friday evening in support of the people in Ukraine.
Earlier this week, Russia invaded Ukraine to gain control of the country. Dozens of Ukrainians have been killed by Russian troops.
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says the county is joining others who are supporting Ukraine.
“The unprovoked and unjustified attack on Ukraine as ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin is an attack on all democracies. Buffalo and Erie County are the home of many proud Ukrainian-Americans. The people of our community are proud to stand with Ukraine, and to show our united support, last night Old County Hall was bathed in the Ukrainian flag's colors and will remain so for the next week,” said Poloncarz in a released statement.
The United States has imposed sanctions on Russia for the attack on Ukraine.
