If you're looking for work this winter, working with snow and ice, New York state might have a job for you.

Or, should we say, a few hundred jobs.

The State Department of Transportation announced Thursday they have applications available for approximately 470 new permanent and seasonal snow plowing jobs across Upstate New York and Long Island this winter.

"Once again, we are looking for hard-working, dedicated professionals to join our agency," said Acting Commissioner Paul Karas. "Our maintenance forces are the lifeblood of everything we do at NYSDOT, especially during snow and ice season. Keeping our roads safe this winter is a top priority for the Department and a dedicated workforce is front and center in these efforts."

Candidates must be 18 years old, pass a physical and drug test, have a valid, clean Class A or B commercial drivers license, and be certified to operate DOT heavy dump trucks within two weeks of employment.

The job includes physical labor, including work with backhoes, front end loaders, and other heavy equipment.

Returning employees will be expected to operate even more advanced equipment.

Work will mostly be focused on snow and ice removal, but general highway repaired are part of the job too.

The DOT plans to hire permanent and temporary maintenance workers in the following areas:

• Capital Region – 71 employees

• Mohawk Valley – 43 employees

• Central NY – 34 employees

• Finger Lakes – 35 employees

• Western NY – 59 employees

• Western Southern Tier – 34 employees

• Eastern Southern Tier – 57 employees

• North Country - 40 employees

• Hudson Valley – 66 employees

• Long Island – 31 employees

Qualified candidates can apply at https://www.dot.ny.gov/jobs/perm_positions/highway-maintenance-worker.

