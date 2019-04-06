GOWANDA, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Health and the Gowanda Rehabilitation & Nursing Center is investigating an allegation of abuse.

Specific details of the allegation have not been released.

The nursing center released a statement via fax:



Gowanda Rehabilitation & Nursing Center is at all times responsive to any allegation of abuse and immediately investigates each such allegation, taking the necessary steps to ensure the safety and wellbeing of residents. We also have a predominant obligation to maintain the privacy and dignity of our residents and cannot comment on the particulars of any pending incident or review. The facility is completing its review of a recent incident and has complied with all necessary State Department of Heath reporting requirements. Unfortunately, we may not comment or provide any details surrounding these matters.

NYS Department of Health spokesperson Jeffrey Hammond issued this statement about the investigation:

“The safety and wellbeing of nursing home residents is of paramount importance to the Department of Health. Upon learning of this incident, we immediately opened an investigation. These particular allegations are obviously extremely disturbing; however, as this is an ongoing investigation we cannot comment further."

2 On Your Side will have more details as they become available.