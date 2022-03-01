NY Republicans meet to choose Hochul challenger

ALBANY, N.Y. — Republicans from across New York met Tuesday to choose their gubernatorial nominee to run against Gov. Kathy Hochul in November.
The GOP was expected to nominate U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, of Long Island, as the party’s designee for this year’s governor race. Zeldin, and his lieutenant governor pick Alison Esposito, have already landed endorsements from nearly all GOP county leaders in New York. Esposito accepted the party’s nomination Tuesday morning.
Any Republican who wants to get on the ballot has to win the votes of one-fourth of 450 Republicans who gathered Tuesday on Long Island. A Republican could gather 15,000 signatures to force a primary. But it's a high bar that just a handful of candidates have met over the past decades.