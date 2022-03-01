NY Republicans meet to choose Hochul challenger

The GOP is expected to nominate US Rep. Lee Zeldin of Long Island.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Republicans from across New York met Tuesday to choose their gubernatorial nominee to run against Gov. Kathy Hochul in November.

The GOP was expected to nominate U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, of Long Island, as the party’s designee for this year’s governor race. Zeldin, and his lieutenant governor pick Alison Esposito, have already landed endorsements from nearly all GOP county leaders in New York. Esposito accepted the party’s nomination Tuesday morning.