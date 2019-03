NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — North Tonawanda Police need your help in locating a missing teen.

Nataliah Lebron, 15, was last seen March 22. She was wearing a black Rocowear sweatshirt and black Ugg boots.

She is 5'4" tall and weighs about 150 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you're asked to call North Tonawada Police at: 716-692-4317 or 716-692-4111.