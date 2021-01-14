Niagara Falls native to give benediction at Biden inauguration

Reverend Dr. Silvester Beamen is a graduate of Niagara Falls High School and a longtime friend of the Bidens.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A native son from Western New York has been chosen to give the benediction at next week's inauguration of President-elect Joseph Biden.

Reverend Dr. Silvester Beaman is a graduate of Niagara Falls High School and a longtime friend of the Bidens. Reverend Beaman's parents still live in Niagara Falls.

“We are thrilled to announce an inspired group of dynamic participants for the 59th Inaugural Ceremonies," Presidential Inaugural Committee CEO Tony Allen said. "They represent one clear picture of the grand diversity of our great nation and will help honor and celebrate the time-honored traditions of the presidential inauguration as President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris take the oath of office on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol.

"They are also committed to the President-elect and the Vice-President-elect’s steadfast vision of a new chapter in our American story in which we are an America united in overcoming the deep divisions and challenges facing our people, unifying the country, and restoring the soul of our nation."

A statement from the Presidential Inaugural Committee says Reverend Dr. Silvester Beaman is the Pastor of Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Wilmington, Delaware. He's known the Biden family for nearly 30 years and is a close confidante and friend of the President-Elect.