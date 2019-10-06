NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls Police said they arrested Michael Ciskiewic on Monday night, a day after a hostage situation occurred on the 3000 block of Monroe Avenue.

Police said Ciskiewic was arrested after 7 p.m. Monday. They say he was arrested in a field and that he outside "pretty much all day." He was hiding in the weeds near an industrial area. They have not searched his house yet.

It started around 1 a.m. Sunday when police received a report of an assault at a home on Monroe Avenue.

When officers arrived they couldn't find anyone in the house, but they did see a broken window and blood. They followed a blood trail as long as they could into a nearby alley.

Later in the morning, when the family of the victim still couldn't make contact with her, police returned to the scene with a bloodhound. The dog was able to track the woman to a home not too far away on Monroe Ave.

When they got to the scene, police were able to rescue the woman who was chained up in the basement. The suspect then barricaded himself inside.

Niagara Falls Police said the victim and Ciskiewic lived a couple houses apart on the same street and knew each other. They said he knocked on her door late at night.

They say she put up a struggle and that she's already out of the hospital.

"She put up a big fight. She's pretty tough. She made it a point to tell us how much she fought back," police said during a Monday night news conference.

Niagara Falls Police added that Ciskiewic had a "minor criminal record" before this incident.

WGRZ