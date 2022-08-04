NYSP report 104% increase in gun seizures in 2022

The NYSP reported an 104% increase in gun seizures this year, compared to 2021, in part, due to an investigation that led to the recovery of dozens of firearms.

ALBANY, N.Y. — The New York State Police are reporting a significant increase in gun seizures for 2022.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul says the NYSP reported an 104% increase in gun seizures this year, compared to 2021, in part, due to an investigation that led to the recovery of "30 guns, including six assault rifles, seven high-capacity magazines, twelve ghost gun pistols and assorted ghost guns parts." Several people have been arrested as a result.

Hochul says she has secured $2.5 million to fund 14 positions in the state's Gun Trafficking Interdiction Unit (GTIU) for the 2023 budget. The unit was created last year to put a stop to gun trafficking and has seen in uptick in gun seizures because of the new initiative.

"We continue to make real progress in our aggressive fight against the gun violence that has plagued New York," Governor Hochul said. "Through our support for the new State Police Gun Trafficking Interdiction Unit, we are focused on investigating and bringing to justice those who are trafficking guns into the state and selling them illegally to other criminals who are intent on circumventing the state's gun regulations. I was proud to help secure $2.5 million in State Budget funding for this specialized unit to support their critical work, and today we send a strong message to gun traffickers everywhere: we will hold them accountable for their role in bringing violence to our streets and will continue to seize illegal guns."

"I want to thank the Governor for her continued support. We are fully committed to slowing the flow of illegal guns into our state, through the commitment of our own resources and collaboration with law enforcement partners at all levels," said State Police Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen.