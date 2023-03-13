NYS Attorney General's Office releases top 10 consumer complaints for 2022

NEW YORK — Retail sales topped the New York State Attorney General's office list of consumer complaints in 2022.
The complaints range from price gouging of infant formula and children’s medication to flight cancellations, and the increase in gasoline prices.
“My office receives thousands of consumer complaints every year, and we take each one seriously to stop fraudsters from hurting New Yorkers,” said Attorney General Letitia James said in a press release. “From predatory debt collection to price gouging, scammers tried to take advantage of consumers for personal gain, and we took appropriate action to stop it. As always, I urge New Yorkers to stay vigilant and to keep my office informed about potential scams, price gouging, or violations of consumer protection laws.”
Here is the list of top 10 complaints:
1. Retail Sales (5,240 complaints)
Description: Price gouging, retail sales, online purchases, defective merchandise, poor customer service, pet stores, and animal breeders
2. Landlord/Tenant (3,014)
Description: Security deposit releases, evictions, tenant harassment
3. Credit, Banking & Mortgages (2,834 complaints)
Description: Debt collection, credit card billing, debt settlement, payday loans, credit repair, credit reporting agencies, identity theft, banking, loan modification scams, mortgage lending and servicing
4. Consumer Services (2,730 complaints)
Description: COVID-19 testing facilities, alarm companies, dry cleaners, restaurants, movers, storage facilities, services for personal household use
5. Automobile (2,590 complaints)
Description: Sales, service, financing, repairs
6. Internet (2,355 complaints)
Description: Internet services and service providers, data privacy and security, digital media, frauds through internet manipulation
7. Utilities (1,896 complaints)
Description: Wireless and residential phones, energy servicers and suppliers, cable, and satellite
8. Home Repair/Improvement (1,264 complaints)
Description: Repair issues, deceitful contractors, solar panel installations
9. Travel (787 complaints)
Description: Airline customer service, flight cancellations, and refunds
10. Gasoline Prices (661 complaints)
Description: Price gouging, excessive pricing, credit card surcharges
