NEW YORK — New York Attorney General Letitia James is calling on major cable and satellite providers to reduce or eliminate fees associated with live sporting events.

Since the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, major sports leagues have postponed their games. However, the AG's office says cable and satellite television providers are still charging high fees for live sports programming and have refused to reduce the cost of packages that normally include live sports programming.

James sent the letters to Altice USA, AT&T Inc., Charter Communications, Comcast Cable, DISH Network, RCN Corporation, and Verizon Communications and requested they prepare and provide plans to the Attorney General’s Office on how they plan to refund or reduce fees to consumers until live sports programming is resumed.

“At a time when so many New Yorkers have lost their jobs and are struggling, it is grossly unfair that cable and satellite television providers would continue to charge fees for services they are not even providing,” said Attorney General James in a released statement. “These companies must step up and immediately propose plans to cut charges and provide much needed financial relief. This crisis has brought new economic anxiety for all New Yorkers, and I will continue to protect the wallets of working people at every turn.”

According to the AG's office, cable and satellite subscribers pay up to $20 a month in extra fees to access live sporting events.

