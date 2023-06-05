Hochul on hand for at USS Cooperstown commissioning ceremony

Governor Hochul took time during the ceremony to recognize the generations of Americans who have stepped up to serve.

NEW YORK — Gov. Kathy Hochul was in Manhattan on Saturday to deliver remarks at the USS Cooperstown commissioning ceremony.

The ship is docked on the Hudson River right now.

Hochul said Saturday that this was a time to reflect on what unites us — things such as patriotism, duty, and service — instead of what divides us.

"And in that sense, I know that truly this country will endure when we have patriots like those who are going to be boarding this ship, heading to Norfolk, heading to Florida, and someday perhaps heading into harm's way," Hochul said.

"So, our love goes with them. You may call yourself America's away team, but to all of you, you'll always be in our hearts, America's hometown team, starting right here in the great state of New York."

USS Cooperstown also pays homage to baseball, of course the governor took time to talk about the state's connection to the sport. She mentioned former MLB skipper Joe Torre as well as Hall of Fame catch Johnny Bench, "who, as a Buffalo native myself, I will note that he once played for the Buffalo Bisons as well."