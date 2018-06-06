New York's governor is pushing a new gun control bill -- this one aimed directly at schools.

Governor Andrew Cuomo proposed a "red flag bill" that would allow teachers and administrators the ability to file a petition with a judge; to keep guns away from students who may pose a risk.

"While the conservative leadership in Washington remains immobilized by the NRA, in New York we refuse to be intimidated by the gun lobby and will continue to take action to protect the people of our state," Governor Cuomo said in a statement. "Across the nation, students and communities are taking to the streets to demand change, and we are once again picking up the mantle of leadership from Washington with common sense measures to target the roots of school shootings, and prevent gun violence, tragedies and heartbreak."

He says it would be the first law of its kind in the country.

