Gov. Hochul announces expansion of fully paid parental leave for NYS employees

The leave can be used for bonding with a newborn baby, fostered child, or adopted child.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced an agreement with the three largest unions in the state Tuesday to expand the fully paid parental leave program for New York State employees.

An agreement with the state and CSEA will provide 12 weeks of fully paid parental leave to more than 52,000 employees.

If ratified, contract agreements with PEF and UUP would also offer 12 weeks of fully paid parental leave to more than 88,000 employees.

"No one should have to choose between a paycheck and caring for their newborn child," Governor Hochul said. "In my State of the State, I put forward a nation-leading proposal to offer fully paid parental leave benefits to New York State employees — and today we are making good on that promise. By extending fully paid parental leave to over 80 percent of State employees, New York is leading by example and providing a critical line of support for hardworking families."

The leave can be used for bonding with a newborn baby, fostered child, or adopted child.

Civil Service Employees Association President Mary E. Sullivan said, "This agreement recognizes that anyone who has the opportunity to become a parent either through childbirth, adoption, or fostering should be allowed to spend the time to strengthen parental-child bonds without worrying about the economic impact of being on unpaid leave. Paid parental leave will be another great benefit for our union members across New York State and we are thankful that Governor Hochul is staying true to her commitment to make this happen. While much of the United States is far behind other countries regarding paid family and parental leave policies, New York has definitely taken a step in the right direction."

Public Employees Federation President Wayne Spence said, "PEF is grateful to the Governor for agreeing to add paid parental leave for hard-working New York parents to our contract. This new benefit will help the State attract and retain professionals, knowing they can spend time with their family and not worry about balancing their work and home lives during those precious first few months."