Cuomo won't be charged for touching trooper at racetrack

The acting Nassau County district attorney said an investigation found allegations against Cuomo 'credible, deeply troubling, but not criminal under New York law.'

NEW YORK — A prosecutor says that former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo won’t face criminal charges after a female state trooper said she felt “completely violated” by his unwanted touching at an event at a Long Island racetrack in September 2019.

Acting Nassau County District Attorney Joyce Smith said in a statement Thursday that an investigation found the allegations against Cuomo “credible, deeply troubling, but not criminal under New York law.”

Smith started investigating after the encounter was detailed in Attorney General Letitia James’ August report that led to Cuomo’s resignation from office.

A message seeking comment was left with Cuomo’s spokesperson.

Earlier this week, the Joint Commission on Public Ethics gave Cuomo 30 days to turn over all money he was paid for his book.

The commission concluded Cuomo had improperly gotten help from state employees on the book project. Junior and senior staff members told investigators they were asked to perform book tasks during their work day, including transcribing dictations, printing and delivering documents, and attending meetings with agents and publishers. One senior state official sent and received 1,000 emails about the book, the legislative report said.

“American Crisis" was published in October 2020, months before Cuomo resigned amid findings he sexually harassed 11 women.

In a letter to the commission Thursday, the attorney general’s office said more steps had to be taken before any such order could be enforced. Cuomo's lawyer says the commission is acting outside the law.